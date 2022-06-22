Blaze breaks out at Wakefield building site

The fire started at around 5.30pm at the Newton Grange site on Newton Hill with nearby residents calling the emergency services.
The fire is thought to have been started in the insulation of a housing plot's foundations within the site itself.
Resident Melissa Butterfield said: “I was washing up when the fire started. There have been a lot of fires in this area, the building site itself needs more security in here.
“I think this needs to be a wake-up call and they need to get more security on here.”
Several fires have been started recently in the local area, particularly the Hedleys Park area of Newton Hill.
The Newton Grange site is being redeveloped by Taylor Wimpey and has been under construction a number of months.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were also on site to respond to the fire alongside West Yorkshire Fire Service.