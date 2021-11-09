Body found in canal in search for missing Wakefield man
Police searching for missing Joshua Edington from Wakefield have sadly found the body of a man.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:52 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:54 am
Officers and search teams located the body of a man in Fall Ings Lock, Wakefield on Monday afternoon.
The 23-year-old was reported missing nine days ago.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing by Wakefield CID.
Joshua's family have been made aware of the development .