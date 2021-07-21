Body of teenager pulled from the canal at Knottingley

The canal at Knottingley.

At 5.28pm yesterday, police were called to a report of a concern for safety regarding a male in water in Stocking Lane.

Emergency services attended and retrieved the body of a 15-year-old boy.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the above time, or who may have information about how the boy ended up in the water.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, said: “This has been a tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life and I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water.

“Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.

“Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous. There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury.”