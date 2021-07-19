Emergency services were called to the park shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports that a man had been seen in difficulty in the water.

Fire and rescue teams, police, paramedics and specialist water search teams were deployed to the scene to search for the man, and continued their search today.

And Wakefield Council has now confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered from the water.

The body of a man has been recovered at Pugneys Country Park, following a two-day search of the lake. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Councillor Michael Graham Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the person involved.

"This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the very real dangers of swimming in open water. We ask everyone to keep themselves safe and urge people not to swim in places that are not specifically created for swimming.”

Pugneys Country Park closed on Sunday afternoon as the search took place and is now expected to reopen tomorrow morning (Tuesday 20 July).

Coun Graham added: “Unfortunately, this sad news is not an isolated incident and other deaths have occurred across the country this weekend following hot weather.

“We want everyone to be aware of the risks of cooling off in open water such as ponds, lakes and quarries.

"There are often hidden dangers underneath the surface, such as discarded waste that can entrap people, as well as slippery rocks and changes in water depth. Water can also be dangerously cold when it gets deeper.

“Please remember to call 999 immediately if you see anyone in danger.”

Eyewitnesses described a "wall of emergency vehicles" at the park yesterday afternoon.

