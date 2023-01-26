Can I come for a sleepover? Guide dogs in training in need of foster homes in Wakefield

Volunteer Fosterers for the charity provide temporary homes for future guide dogs, as they complete their specialised training.

Guide Dogs covers the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required for each dog and provides full training and support.

Catherine Hubbard, Regional Volunteering Partner at Guide Dogs, said: “This is a great opportunity for an individual or a family to care for a dog, on a temporary basis, with all the costs covered.

“On weekdays, the dog you are caring for will attend training sessions with a local, specialist trainer from Guide Dogs.

“We’re looking for people who are home most of the day, so our Guide Dog trainers based locally can collect a dog each day for training. On evenings and weekends, the dog will then spend time with you and enjoy time out from training sessions.

“This rewarding role is ideal for someone who works from home or is retired, but can’t commit to a dog longer term.

“After a few months, the dog will hopefully qualify and move on to be partnered with a local person living with sight loss, becoming a life-changing guide.

“Our Volunteer Fosterers really are an integral part of the guide dog journey – without them, we simply couldn’t deliver our life changing work.”

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 12-14 months old and, in usual circumstances, most dogs qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

Volunteer Fosterers usually care for dogs that are between 14-24 months of age.

The two main breeds the charity uses are Labradors and Golden Retrievers, which are crossed to gain the best characteristics of each breed. These make up almost 80 per cent of the charity’s dogs.

German Shepherds, Curly Coat Retrievers and Labradoodles are also used within the Guide Dogs breeding programme.

Guide Dogs is particularly keen to hear from people who live in the WF2 postcode specifically.

