Car driver suffers serious injuries in early-morning HGV smash on Doncaster Road
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning crash between a car and a lorry.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:10 am
It happened on Doncaster Road, towards North Elmsall shortly before 3am on Saturday, June 3.
Emergency services attended the scene on the roundabout junction of Doncaster Road and Field Lane.
The driver of the red Honda Civic, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment and he remains in hospital at this time.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or any further information and dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 261 of 5 June.