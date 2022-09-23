Car veers off road and lands on Wakefield garage roof
Police were called after a car crashed and landed on a garage roof in Wakefield.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:52 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:53 pm
Officers were alerted by paramedics to the accident on Brandy Carr Road in the Kirkhamgate area at 5.26pm yesterday (Thursday).
A car had left the road and ended up on the roof of a garage that is level with the road.
It is understood no one was seriously injured.
Anyone with information about an accident can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.