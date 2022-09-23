Car veers off road and lands on Wakefield garage roof

Officers were alerted by paramedics to the accident on Brandy Carr Road in the Kirkhamgate area at 5.26pm yesterday (Thursday).

A car had left the road and ended up on the roof of a garage that is level with the road.

It is understood no one was seriously injured.

Police were called by paramedics

