Castle’s cash injection is approved by councillors

A fresh injection of £362,000 to help complete work on Pontefract Castle has been approved by Wakefield Council’s cabinet.

The money is needed after a series of delays caused by additional archaeological discoveries, contractor problems and the weather.

The majority of the £3.6 million funding for the Key to the North programme has come from Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic England, with an initial £250,000 subsidy from the council. But in order for the basic work to be completed by next year, the council said it needed to put in the additional £362,000.

Included in that, the car park to the 11th century castle will also be extended to cope with demand.

Cabinet member for culture at Wakefield Council, Coun Jacquie Speight said: “The work has so far attracted an increased attendance to the castle, which has highlighted the issue of parking.”