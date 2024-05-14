Castleford fire: Four fire engines and five large jets used to tackle large blaze
An initial crew was mobilised to tackle an outdoor fire on St Andrew’s Road, at 8.17pm before a second engine was requested shortly after at 8.35pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the large fire was estimated to be 20m x 15m.
By 9pm, two large jets were in use and two more fire engines were requested for further assistance.
By 9.45pm, five large jets were in use to extinguish the fire and prevent further spreading.
Firefighting and damping down was still underway by 10.20pm.
Crews were able to leave the scene by 11.30pm.
Crews from four West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service stations – Pontefract, Castleford, Featherstone and Normanton – all attended the scene.