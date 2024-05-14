Castleford fire: Four fire engines and five large jets used to tackle large blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four fire crews were called to tackle a large fire in Castleford last night.

An initial crew was mobilised to tackle an outdoor fire on St Andrew’s Road, at 8.17pm before a second engine was requested shortly after at 8.35pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the large fire was estimated to be 20m x 15m.

By 9pm, two large jets were in use and two more fire engines were requested for further assistance.

Crews were mobilised to a large outdoor fire in Castleford yesterday evening (May 13).

By 9.45pm, five large jets were in use to extinguish the fire and prevent further spreading.

Firefighting and damping down was still underway by 10.20pm.

Crews were able to leave the scene by 11.30pm.