Castleford incident: Fire crews from three stations tackled blaze as derelict building caught fire in Cutsyke area

By Catherine Gannon
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
Fire crews were called to a building blaze in Castleford on Wednesday evening (July 31).

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the Cutsyke area at 7.59pm on Wednesday following a report of a derelict building fire on Flass Lane.

Crews from Pontefract, Normanton and Castleford stations attended the scene.

It was a stable fire approximately 40 by 40 metres, with 80 per cent involved in flame.

The crews extinguished the fire using large jets and a hose reel.

