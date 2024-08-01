Castleford incident: Fire crews from three stations tackled blaze as derelict building caught fire in Cutsyke area
Fire crews were called to a building blaze in Castleford on Wednesday evening (July 31).
Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the Cutsyke area at 7.59pm on Wednesday following a report of a derelict building fire on Flass Lane.
Crews from Pontefract, Normanton and Castleford stations attended the scene.
It was a stable fire approximately 40 by 40 metres, with 80 per cent involved in flame.
The crews extinguished the fire using large jets and a hose reel.