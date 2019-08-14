A person has died at Goldthorpe station this afternoon.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said they had been called at 12.48pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks at Goldthorpe station.

Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

They will also prepare a report for the coroner.

The incident has led to widespread travel disruption across Yorkshire, with services through Sheffield, Wakefield Westgate, Leeds and Moorthorpe disrupted for several hours.