Trains through Wakefield diverted due to 'incident' on tracks near Moorthorpe

Trains across the Wakefield district have been disrupted this afternoon due to an incident on the tracks close to Moorthorpe station.

Train operator Northern said that all emergency services were dealing with an incident between Swinton, South Yorkshire, and Moorthorpe stations.

Train services passing between these station may be diverted, delayed or cancelled, they said.

Disruption was fires reported shortly after 1pm, and is expected to continue until 3pm at the earliest.

All services between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe have been diverted.

It is understood that these diversions will run experss between Wakefield Westgate and Meadowhall, via an alternative route.

In a statement, Northern said: "Emergency services are due on site shortly, however, no estimate for normal working can be provided at this time.

"Replacement transport has been requested to run between Swinton S. Yorks - Wakefield Westgate, in both direction, until further notice.

"More information will be provided when known."