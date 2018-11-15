Children in Need 2018: These are the Wakefield projects supported by your donations

Whether it’s baking a cake, wearing Pudsey ears or running a marathon, we’ve all done our bit to support Children in Need over the years.

But sometimes it can be difficult to know exactly which local projects have benefitted from your donations. We’ve put together a list of some of the local projects which have received grants from Children in Need, and the ways they’ve benefitted your local communities.

1. The Featherstone Sports & Education Foundation

The Learning Zone project in Featherstone received funding to help them deliver six weekly after school educational activities to young people from Wakefield.

Grant received: £99,985

READ MORE: Wakefield Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: Here’s everything you need to know

2. Enabling Youth Through Motorcross CIC

This project provides education on health relationships and life skills, including planning and decision making, for young people from deprived areas around Wakefield, through weekly youth club and detached youth work sessions.

Grant received: £29,400

READ MORE: Yorkshire drivers facing some of the most dangerous roads in the UK

3. Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

The hospice received a grant to help provide care and support to neonatal babies with palliative care needs and their families, both at the hospice and in the home.

Grant received: £115,842

READ MORE: KFC and Costa Coffee plans at former market site could create 60 jobs

4. New Hall Kidz

The New Hall Kidz project supports children visiting their mothers in prison, using the new overnight centre at New Hall Prison, Flockton. It provides play workers, family days, play opportunities and support for children and their families.

Grant received: £66,174

READ MORE: More than 80 Wakefield children at risk of sexual exploitation

5. Eastmoor Community Project

Get Eastmoor moving supports the health and wellbeing of children in Eastmoor, by providing holiday activities which encouraging participation the understanding of each other’s cultures, development of confidence.

Grant received: £9,995

READ MORE: Asda Wakefield rolls out pizza delivery service in partnership with Just Eat

6. St George’s Lupset

The Young Futures project delivers evening, weekend, holiday and after school activities to young people in Lupset, including building capacity for young volunteers to develop their own initiatives.

Grant received: £88,717

READ MORE: Ferrybridge workers go on strike over fire safety dispute

7. Mermaids

Leeds-based charity Mermaids offers a telephone helpline and online support services to young people experiencing gender issues, as well as their families, carers and professionals involved in their care.

Grant received: £125,861

READ MORE: Biker suffered serious injuries in early-morning smash

8. Project 6

The Airedale Voluntary Drug and Alcohol Agency Ltd, known as Project 6, offers support and family activities for young people where drug and alcohol misuse is present in the home. The 1:1 sessions aim to increase resilience, encourage healthy lifestyles and improve relationships.

Grant received: £118,609

To view the full BBC Children in Need Grant Funded Projects list for Northern England and Isle of Man, click here.

The BBC Children in Need Appeal show will air at 7.30pm on BBC One, on Friday, November 16.