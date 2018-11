A motorcyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a smash that left a Horbury road closed for four hours, police have said.

The accident happened on Southfield Lane yesterday, Wednesday, November 14, shortly before 6.30am and close to the junction with Rayner Street.

It involved a Toyota Corolla and the motorbike.

The rider, a man in his mid 30s, was taken to hospital and the road was not re-opened until around 10.30am