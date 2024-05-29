Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd to Host Open Day Celebrating 17th Anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Showcasing Comprehensive Care Services
The open day will provide an excellent opportunity for community members, families, and prospective clients to explore the wide range of care services offered by Complete Care West Yorkshire. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the following services:
- Personal Care: Complete Care west Yorkshire Ltd is committed to providing person-centered care tailored to individual needs and wishes. Whether it’s assistance with daily tasks or more complex care, their dedicated team ensures the well-being and quality of life of clients.
- Dementia Care: With approximately 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, Complete Care west Yorkshire Ltd recognises the importance of specialised dementia care. Their experienced staff provides compassionate support to enhance the lives of those affected by this condition.
- Companionship: Loneliness can impact anyone, and Complete Care West Yorkshire offers companionship services to combat isolation. Their care professionals build meaningful connections with clients, fostering independence and well-being.
- Domestic Care: Keeping up with household chores can be challenging, especially for older adults. Complete Care West Yorkshire assists with domestic tasks, allowing clients to maintain a comfortable and clean living environment.
- Palliative Care: For individuals with serious illnesses, palliative care focuses on improving quality of life. Complete Care West Yorkshire’s trained team provides compassionate support during challenging times.
Introducing Complete Training Solutions
In addition to celebrating their anniversary, Complete Care West Yorkshire will officially announce their new training service, Complete Training Solutions. This program aims to equip care professionals, other providers, and individuals interested in the care sector with essential skills and knowledge. Whether it’s understanding best practices, learning about specialised care, or enhancing communication skills, Complete Training Solutions will empower participants to excel in their roles.
Putting Clients First
Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd places clients at the heart of their vision. New clients receive personalised care plans based on their preferences and needs. The company’s commitment to genuine care extends to specialised areas such as dementia care, nail care, health checks and palliative care.
“We are proud to have won three awards at the recent Great British Care Awards (Yorkshire) event,” says a representative from Complete Care West Yorkshire1. “Our talented and dedicated workforce ensures that we provide quality, person-centered care to those wishing to retain their independence and live at home.”
The open day promises to be an informative and engaging event, welcoming all who are interested in learning more about Complete Care’s services and celebrating their remarkable journey over the past 17 years. For inquiries and further details, please contact Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd at 01924 274448 or visit their website1.
About Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd: Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is a family-run company dedicated to providing person-centered care and support to adults in their own homes. Their passionate team focuses on making a positive difference within the local community and continually updates their knowledge and skills to deliver high-quality care2.
Contact Information:
- Address: Somerset House, Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 7JE
- Phone: 01924 274448
- Website: Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd1