'A danger to children': Wakefield sex offender jailed for 17 sexual offences against young girls

A sex offender who committed multiple rape offences against two young girls has been sentenced to 20 years.

Neil North, aged 39, from Wakefield, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with four years extended licence at Leeds Crown Court today ( Friday, August 15) after being found guilty of 17 sexual offences, including 11 of rape, against two young girls.

North was convicted at a trial in April at which the jury found the just found him guilty of eight sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault, against one victim

He was found guilty of committing nine offences of rape against the other.

The sexual offending took place between 2018 and 2021 and was reported to police in May 2021 after victims came forward to disclose the sustained abuse they had suffered.

North was arrested following the reports which initiated a complex and painstaking investigation by specialist detectives from the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit.

He was then summonsed to court by postal requisition in October 2023 after charges were authorised by the CPS.

Following his release from prison, North will also be required to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was also made subject of a Serious Harm Prevention Order.

DC Georgina Lumb of West Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “North’s offending against his child victims was absolutely appalling, as evidenced by the very large number of serious sexual offences, including multiple rapes, he was convicted of.

“He compounded this horrific offending by forcing his victims and their relatives to go through the ordeal of a trial.

"North is without doubt a danger to children, and it is thanks to the bravery of his victims in coming forwards that he is now in a place where we cannot pose a threat to other young people.”

She added: “We fully recognise how difficult it can be for any victim of sexual offences to contact the police, but can promise that all reports are fully and sensitively investigated.

“They victim’s needs are absolutely at the heart of everything we do and we can also help victims access the support they will most likely need.”