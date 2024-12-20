Body worn video footage played in court showed Benjamin Swindells repeatedly shouting out to the victim and screaming at arresting officers to “kill him” after the attack outside the Tesco Express at the junction of Sparable Lane and Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

A man has been jailed for attempting to murder his then partner in a Wakefield street earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, April 13, outside the Tesco Express at the junction of Sparable Lane and Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

It was reported to police by a witness who saw a man, later identified as Benjamin Swindells, kicking the female victim repeatedly to the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point Swindells, 30, of no fixed abode, moved away from the victim to smoke a cigarette but then returned and attempted to pull the victim up to her feet by her hair before banging her head on the floor and continuing to kick her.

When officers arrived, they found Swindells sat on the floor cradling the victim who was unconscious. Officers had to pull him away from the victim.

Body worn video footage played in court showed him repeatedly shouting out to the victim and screaming at arresting officers to “kill him”.

Swindell was arrested at the scene, later charged and remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for large-scale swelling to the head and significant facial injuries.

Swindell was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Swindells was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of attempted murder.

He was sentenced today (Friday, December 20) to 23 years imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years.

Acting Detective Sergeant Andrew Jones, of Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Unit, said: “This was a sustained attack on a female victim which continued as she lay unconscious on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Swindells initially tried to blame others for the assault but has since admitted causing these horrific injuries.

The offence happened in the early hours of Saturday, Aprill 13 outside the Tesco Express at the junction of Sparable Lane and Barnsley Road, Wakefield.

“The consequences of this assault could easily have been much worse given the repeated blows to the victim’s head.

"She spent over a week in hospital and eight months on, the victim is left with physical and psychological damage from this attack. I hope the conclusion of this court case helps her in her ongoing processing and recovery from this incident.

“Swindells is a dangerous individual who has demonstrated that he is willing to use extreme violence in a domestic relationship. He is now behind bars for his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence and would urge anyone who is either the victim of domestic abuse themselves or who has concerns for others to please report it.”