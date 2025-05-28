Counterfeit-cash duo caught in Wakefield spent thousands across UK

Two men who used fake Scottish bank notes in shops across the country have been jailed following an investigation by Wakefield CID.

The investigation was supported by the UK National Counterfeit Currency Unit (UKNCO) at the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Patrick Ward, 22, of Coole Park, Galway, Ireland, and Jason Ward, 19, of Radharc Na Freine, Galway, Ireland, were arrested on January 21 this year after officers stopped a car in Wakefield.

Inside the car officers found items that had been bought from various stores in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield using counterfeit Clydesdale bank notes and then refunded for cash at other branches.

With the assistance of UKNCO, further offences linked to the group were identified in the Thames Valley, West Midlands, West Mercia, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire police force areas.

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to have custody or control of a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note, passing counterfeit currency and converting criminal property.

On Friday, May 23 they appeared at Leeds Crown Court where Patrick Ward was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Jason Ward was sentenced to 28 months in a young offender institution.

A third man, William Browne, 19, of St Finbars Terrace, Galway, was also charged but failed to appear at court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detective Sergeant Craig Twycross from Wakefield CID said “This was a complex investigation which has prevented fake notes circulating around the country and leaving businesses with worthless cash.

“The defendants came to the UK from Ireland with a view to using fake cash to fund their lifestyles, and it is right that they have been successfully prosecuted for their offending.

“I want to urge retailers to be vigilant and take the time to check notes thoroughly. Anyone who notices incidents involving these fake Scottish notes should report them to your local police force.”

Neil Harris, Head of Unit at the National Counterfeit Currency Unit at the NCA said: “This investigation targeted a criminal enterprise where the suspects committed crimes across numerous police force areas. However, with the participation of police officers from all of the identified policing areas, the full scale of the offending could be placed before the courts by West Yorkshire Police.

“The custodial sentences imposed demonstrate the seriousness with which counterfeit currency offences will be taken by the justice system and should act as a strong deterrent.”

The NCA has issued the following advice to retailers to help protect against these offences:

Familiarise yourself with the security features of genuine notes, and if in doubt compare the suspect note with a note you know to be genuine.

Counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes may feature what looks like a convincing hologram, but staff should also check for the colour-changing ink used in the map of Scotland in the top left corner of the note. If it's genuine, the map will change colour from purple to gold when the note is tilted, and there are also moving rings across the map.

Feel for the characteristic raised print that appears across the note including on the name of the bank.

Information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Reports should not be made to Action Fraud as they do not deal with counterfeit currency.