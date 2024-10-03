Couple jailed for causing death of Rothwell father-of-three after attacking him in the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple who caused the death of a Rothwell father-of-three when they attacked him in the street have been jailed for manslaughter.

Stephen and Cheryl Long confronted Paul Davinson in Smithson Street, shortly before 10pm on Saturday, March 9, after he had left a pub.

The pair, who lived nearby in Prospect Place, were neighbours of Mr Davinson’s partner, and there were tensions over previous incidents of harassment she had reported.

On the night of his death, Stephen Long approached Mr Davinson and grappled with him before they exchanged blows.

Mr Davinson was knocked to the ground with Stephen Long getting him in a chokehold while Cheryl Long kicked him.

Mr Davinson, 49, collapsed and was given CPR before being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation, and the Longs were identified as suspects and arrested at their home later that night.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Davinson, who had a pre-existing heart condition, died from a heart attack triggered by the stress of the assault on him.

The Longs were both charged with his murder and remanded to appear at court on March 12.

On September 5, Stephen Long offered a guilty plea to manslaughter.

This was followed by Cheryl Long offering a guilty plea to manslaughter on September 10.

Both were sentenced today (Thursday, October 3) with Stephen Long, 50, being jailed for eight years and Cheryl Long, 46, given a 30-month prison term.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Elly Buchanan said: “Paul was a much-loved son, father and partner, and his death has left a huge hole in the lives of his family.

“The violent actions of Stephen and Cheryl Long that ended his life were completely unnecessary and have had a devastating impact on his family and on all who knew him in the local community, where he was a very popular character.

“His death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic and shows all too clearly the terrible consequences that can occur when people use violence.”

A statement from the family of Paul Davinson said:

“Paul Davinson’s mum Christine Davinson, his partner Michelle Downey and his three children would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their hard work in gathering the evidence which led to Stephen and Cheryl Long pleading guilty to manslaughter. Their actions that night took Paul away from his family and friends.

“We thank the Police Liaison Officer for keeping us informed of all developments of the case in a timely manner and being very supportive throughout. I would also like to thank the Homicide Victim Support Service for all the help and compassion they showed during this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the Prosecuting KC for taking the time to explain the procedure and ensuring we get justice for Paul, and the Judge for showing a lot of consideration for all the people who attended.

“We thank Paul’s friends and colleagues who gave us so much support throughout the period leading up to the conviction of both Stephen and Cheryl Long.

“Finally, we would like to thank all the witnesses that provided their details to the police and were willing to attend court.

“We respectfully request that we as a family and friends of Paul are allowed to grieve in peace and reflect on the loss of our beloved Paul.”