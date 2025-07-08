Court reports from Wakefield, Normanton, Pontefract and the district: Thief stole coats, cash and Greggs gift card

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Clayton Bedford, aged 26, of Plane Green, Pontefract: Failed to stop after an accident while driving a Mitsubishi Shogun on Alden Crescent, Pontefract, failing to give details, and failing to report an accident. Fined £519, £208 victim surcharge, £650 costs and six-month driving ban.

Rachel Olliman, aged 43, of Station Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £120.

Samantha Scorer, aged 35, of Meadow Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with requirements of a community order, made for breach of a criminal behaviour order, by failing to attend an induction office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Lewis Stevenson, aged 26, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with a requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads, jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months and unpaid work requirement to continue.

Adrian Green, aged 53, of Plumpton Road, Brooks Bank, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order, made for failing to attend or remain for the duration of a class A drug test, failing to answer bail, burglary, theft in dwelling, theft from a shop, and arson, was in force. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months, nine-month drug dependency requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jordanne Brearley, aged 30, of George Street, Wakefied: Stole two coats and socks worth £82.36 from Trespass, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, burgled a home, stealing five packs of Marlboro cigarettes, fraud by false representation to gain three packs of Benson and Hedges cigarettes, and burglary at Back Mount Pleasant, Wakefield, stealing a yellow handbag, black purse, £30 in cash and a Greggs gift card. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £220 compensation.

Adam Turner, aged 33, of The Chase, Stanley, Wakefield: Assault causing actual bodily harm at Ferry Lane, Wakefield. Fined £200, twelve-month restraining order, £80 victim surcharge and £80 costs.

Calum Exley-McTaggart, aged 30, of West Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Breached a criminal behaviour order by entering B&M, Market Street, Hemsworth, stealing a bottle of vodka worth £22 from B&M, and stealing crates of beer worth £43 from Bargain Booze, Station Lane, Hemsworth. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £65 compensation.

Jake Barazandeh, aged 22, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Assault causing actual bodily harm. Jailed for 36 weeks and two-year restraining order.

Ryan Bartholomew, aged 31, of Daw Green Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £80.

Sonny Winstanley, aged 20, of Holly Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £80.