Drug addict who dragged his 84-year-old mum in the night to a Wakefield cash machine jailed
Robin Wray, 48, would harass his elderly mother for up to 13 hours a day and would cry and threaten to kill himself if she refused to hand over her money.
After losing his job as a joiner because of his drug addiction, Wray relied on his mother for money and would demand her bank card in the middle of the night, Leeds Crown Court heard.
He would also walk his mum to a cash machine in Wakefield at all hours of the day.
On one occasion, she had £200 of her pension on a Monday but two days later she had just £29 because of his persistent badgering.
At one point, he wanted money as a "loan" and told his mum he would buy drugs in bulk, sell them and repay her “within days”.
Wray's mother said that on one occasion he began pestering her at 8am and was still begging for money at 9pm.
She also said she would be left with no cash or food in her home and she lost weight due to the stress caused by her son.
Wray was arrested last year and during his police interview said he received about £500 over the past year but denied pressuring her.
But he admitted coercive control and harassment without violence.
Prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said Wray previously worked as a joiner but lost his job due to his increasing drug use.
Mitigating, Christopher Morton said Wray, who has just one previous conviction, had never been violent towards his mother.
He said: “He has expressed to the probation service his remorse for the distress he has caused his mother and expressed his intention to try and make amends.
“He has expressed his intention to address his problems and said to me he is just 'tired of this life'.”
Judge Howard Crowson told him the harassment was “persistent and caused a degree of psychological distress”.
He said: “Your behaviour obviously became more frightening.
"You were preying on your mother in a much more sinister way.
“You escorted her to the bank. Sometimes she was left with nothing for herself.
“It was entirely done to feed your drug addiction.”
Judge Crowson said it was “simply too serious” to hand Wray anything other than custody, so jailed him for 21 months.
He also gave him an indefinite-length restraining order to stop him visiting his mother’s home.