Featherstone man jailed for 'horrendous offences' against children as young as six-years-old

A Featherstone man has been jailed after being convicted of sexual offences against children as young as six-years-old.

The charges against Steven Lee, aged 66, of Carlton Street, related to offences against three child victims, which were committed over a 35 year period from 1987 to 2022.

He was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Steven Lee has been jailed after being convicted of child sexual offences committed over a 35 year period from 1987 to 2022.

He appeared back at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, November 19) where he was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.

Lee must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Alison Hibbert, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Team, said: “These were horrendous offences committed against child victims as young as six-years-old. Lee is clearly a dangerous individual who has sexually assaulted children over more than a 30 year period.

“I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in reporting these offences and the confidence they had in the police investigation. The victims and their families are continuing to live with the mental toll of the abuse they have suffered. I hope the fact he is now in prison provides them with some comfort going forward.

“I hope that the police investigation and successful prosecution demonstrate that it is never too late to report this kind of offending.

“We have specially-trained officers in our safeguarding departments across the Force and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of any sexual offence, whether it be recent or non-recent to come forward and speak to the police.”