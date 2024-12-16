Latest Wakefield district reports from the courts
The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Mark Lucas, aged 35, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
Michael Townend, aged 39, of Horsefair, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £40.
Curtis Powell, aged 42, of Pope Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for driving a vehicle while over the alcohol limit and driving while disqualified, by failing to attend an alcohol treatment requirement appointment and failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol treatment requirement.
Ruth Sambrook, aged 32, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £184.