These are the latest reports from the courts involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Mark Lucas, aged 35, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Michael Townend, aged 39, of Horsefair, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Fined £40.

Curtis Powell, aged 42, of Pope Street, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order, made for driving a vehicle while over the alcohol limit and driving while disqualified, by failing to attend an alcohol treatment requirement appointment and failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and reads jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol treatment requirement.

Ruth Sambrook, aged 32, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £184.