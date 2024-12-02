Latest Wakefield reports from the courts

By James Carney
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Mark Clements, aged 48, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absence. Order varied and includes two-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

John Wilby, aged 42, of Newton Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to exclude absences within five working days. Order varied and includes four hours unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Heggarty, aged 24, of The Croft, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice