Man banned from Castleford town centre for 'persistent anti-social behaviour'

A man has been fined and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order for persistent anti-social behaviour in Castleford after action was taken by Wakefield Council.

Sean Pilkington, aged 47, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, was fined £60, ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £24 at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 22.

He was also given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was found guilty of failing to comply with the Prohibition of a Public Spaces Protection Order after urinating in Castleford town centre.

The CBO bans Sean Pilkington from entering Castleford Town Centre except when attending pre- arranged appointments and he must leave as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“This action demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol in a public place in the Wakefield district other than licensed premises.

The CBO remains in force until midnight April 21, 2027.

Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

A Criminal Behaviour Order is a court order designed to address persistent and serious antisocial behavior, particularly by individuals who have been convicted of a criminal offence.

It can be imposed in conjunction with other sentences or alongside a conditional discharge, and it can include both prohibitions and requirements on the offender.