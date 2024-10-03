Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with rape and fraud offences committed in the Wakefield area.

Steven Phillips, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, controlling and coercive behaviour and fraud.

The fraud charge relates to fraudulently obtaining £16.5k from an elderly male victim.

The other charges relate to offences against an adult female victim.

Phillips was arrested on Tuesday, charged and remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Thursday,October 3).

He was further remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 31.