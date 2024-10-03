Man charged with rape and fraud offences in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with rape and fraud offences committed in the Wakefield area.

Steven Phillips, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, controlling and coercive behaviour and fraud.

The fraud charge relates to fraudulently obtaining £16.5k from an elderly male victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other charges relate to offences against an adult female victim.

sexual assaultsexual assault
sexual assault

Phillips was arrested on Tuesday, charged and remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Thursday,October 3).

He was further remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 31.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice