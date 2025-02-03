Man jailed for starting fire at house in South Kirkby

A man from South Kirkby has been jailed after he was convicted of starting a fire at a house in the town.

Connor Dunphy was given an eight-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, January 24 after he pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place at an address in Mill Street on 30 June last year.

Dunphy, 28, of Hoyland Terrace, was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Wakefield District Safeguarding Team.

He was also served with a restraining order, preventing him from having any contact with the victim.