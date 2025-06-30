Man showed 'no thought' in South Kirkby hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

A man who left a woman seriously injured in a crash after failing to stop for police has been jailed.

Kallum Flowers, 35, was driving an Audi RS3 in South Kirkby on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when he failed to stop for police in Common Road and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

Flowers fled on foot from the scene of the collision, which left the 61-year-old Corsa driver with serious injuries.

The Roads Policing Team launched an investigation and forensic tests on the recovered vehicle suggested that Flowers was driving the vehicle at the time.

When Flowers, of no fixed abode, was arrested he refused to answer any questions about the incident.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was subsequently remanded into custody after pleading guilty to the offence at Leeds Magistrates Court in December.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to a total of six years and six months in prison.

PC Shaw, the officer in the case, said: “Flowers showed no thought for his victim’s welfare by immediately fleeing from the collision which he had caused by driving dangerously.

“It transpired that he was also wanted for offences relating to another serious injury collision in South Yorkshire, for which he was also dealt with.

“Making our roads safer is a priority in West Yorkshire and we will continue to work with partners and take action against those who use vehicles in a dangerous or anti-social manner.”