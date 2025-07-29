Organised crime gang members served with injunction to protect Wakefield children

Isaac Bickersteth, 19, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, Adnan Rasool, 32, currently in HMP Armley, and Thomas Bickersteth, 19, also of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, were made the subject of the injuction on July 23 at Bradford County Court.

Three organised criminals have been served with an injunction which prevents them from recruiting, intimidating or causing harm to children in Wakefield.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police said the order is the first of its kind to be issued in the region following joint action between the authorities.

Adnan Rasool, 32, currently in HMP Armley, Thomas Bickersteth, 19, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, and Isaac Bickersteth, 19, also of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, were made the subject of the injuction on July 23 at Bradford County Court.

Isaac Bickersteth is one of three men to be served with an injunction preventing them from recruiting, intimidating or causing harm to children in Wakefield.

Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “These men have subjected children to serious violence and forced them into criminal activity. We will not tolerate this.

“Everyone should feel safe in their local community, especially our children and young people.

“This council and our partners will use every power available to disrupt the exploitation of any child or young person in our district.

“Together we will protect our children and make our communities safer.”

Thomas Bickersteth.

The council said the order had been granted after 17 children, aged between 12 and 17, had been subjected to violence and intimidation.

The children who are known to have been affected are being supported by the council or other agencies.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “These injunctions will safeguard children from being drawn into criminality through exploitation by organised crime groups.

“They ensure we can effectively disrupt those responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable children, and violent crime across our district.

“This work again shows the strength of the Wakefield Partnership and how our collaborative approach is making our communities safer.”

The order prevents all three men from:

– Using violence or harassing or intimidating any person.

– Entering Darnley, Flanshaw or Wakefield city centre unless they are attending Pinderfields Hospital for a pre-arranged medical appointment or emergency medical treatment.

– Contacting, either directly or indirectly (including the use of social media or a third party), any person under the age of 18 years.

– Possessing any controlled drug or psychoactive substance (unless this is a drug which they have been proscribed).

– Wearing face coverings (including balaclavas) in a public place

The orders remains in place until August 23, 2026.

Any breach of the injunction order could result in a prison sentence.

If anyone has information about any injunction breaches they can report it to West Yorkshire Police online at Live Chat | West Yorkshire Police or by calling 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.