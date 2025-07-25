''Our greatest sorrow is that we were not able to say goodbye': Family pay tribute after 'beloved husband and father' killed in horror crash

An elderly driver who suffered a leg spasm before killing a retired police officer from Wakefield in a horror crash has been spared jail.

Christopher Pattinson, 83, was driving his Subaru Forester when he lost control and mounted the kerb.

He ploughed into Stuart McPherson, 80, and his wife Marjorie as they walked along Belmont Wharfe, in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Mr McPherson, a retired police officer, from Horbury, died following the crash on March 22, 2023, while Marjorie suffered injuries.

Two other pedestrians had to pin themselves to the bridge wall to avoid being hit.

Pattinson told police that as he put his foot on the accelerator at the junction his leg went into a spasm.

He said it had only happened before when he was at home and never while driving.

Pattinson admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was handed a two-year suspended sentence at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, July 24.

Christopher Pattinson surrendered his driving licence a week after the crash

He was also disqualified from driving for the rest of his life and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

The court heard that Pattinson, a retired Royal Navy officer, suffered from spastic paraparesis but had not been told not to drive.

Marjorie, who had been married to her husband for 56 years, paid an emotional tribute to him.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “Stuart was my beloved husband of 56 years, father to our two daughters and grandfather to our three grandchildren.

“He was kind, caring, loving and dedicated to his family and is profoundly missed.

“His death was untimely and tragic, and our greatest sorrow is that we were not able to say goodbye to him.

“This has had a great effect on all our lives, particularly mine as I was present at the scene of the accident and was unable to be by his side when he died. He is still always on my mind.”

She went on to describe how her world has shrunk since Stuart died, how she is afraid to visit Skipton where her close relatives live, is afraid to drive, is very conscious of loud noises and screeching brakes, and has to check several times before she feels safe enough to cross a road.

She also thanked everyone who came to their assistance at the time of the collision.

The court heard Pattinson, of Draughton, near Skipton, had voluntarily surrendered his driving licence a week after the fatal crash.

Judge Johnathan Rose said the case was "unique and exceptional" and banned Pattinson from driving for the rest of his life.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer, Det Con Laura Cleary, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “This was an absolutely tragic and needless death that has devastated a family.

"It highlights the need for everyone to ensure they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel – regardless of their age.

“If you do have a medical condition, please check whether you must disclose it to the DVLA, including any changes in that condition.

“Our thanks go to everyone who assisted the investigation and came forward to provide witness accounts.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mrs McPherson and her family.”