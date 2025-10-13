Pair appear in court charged with murder of Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:49 BST
Two prisoners have appeared in court charged with the murder of disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who was fatally attacked at HMP Wakefield at the weekend.

Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, appeared expressionless in the dock at Leeds Magistrates' Court today (Monday, October 13), each speaking only to confirm their name and date of birth during the brief hearing.

Both men, dressed in green and yellow prison tracksuits, are accused of murdering Watkins, 48, who was pronounced dead at the prison on Saturday morning (October 11).

He was seriously assaulted on his wing at the high-security jail.

Two prisoners have appeared in court charged with the murder of disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who was fatally attacked at HMP Wakefield at the weekend.

No pleas were entered and no application for bail was made.

The pair were remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Watkins, the former frontman of the Welsh rock band Lostprophets, was serving a 29-year sentence for multiple child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

