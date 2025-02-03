Pontefract man jailed for 'catalogue' of serious sexual offences against children

A man from Pontefract has been jailed after being found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against three children in Yorkshire and Wales.

Mark Woolley, 54, of Kinsley Street, Kinsley, was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of four counts of rape of a male under 16, four counts of indecent assault of a boy under the age of 14, four counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

The offences took place between 1998 and 2002 in Newport, Barnsley and South Elmsall.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court again today (February 3) where he was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment with a further three years on licence.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Detective Constable Alison Hibbert, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, who investigated the crimes, said: “Woolley has been responsible for a catalogue of serious sexual offences against young male and female victims.

“We have worked across borders to build the evidence which has ensured he has been convicted of these crimes.

“He has failed to acknowledge his offending and shown no remorse for his actions. No sentence can ever restore what he has taken from them, but hopefully the fact Woolley is now in prison gives his victims some comfort.

“I hope this case also helps demonstrate that we will investigate non-recent sexual offending and that perpetrators can be made to face justice years down the line.”

There is more information about our ‘When you are ready’ campaign and the support available for victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation on the West Yorkshire Police website here.