'Predatory ' Wakefield sex offender jailed for offences against teenage boy

A Wakefield man has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual offending against a teenager in Calderdale.

The Calderdale District Online Investigation Team has welcomed the sentencing of Luke Townend from Wakefield.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on February 21 following a three-day trial at Bradford Crown Court.

The 25-year-old was sentenced for causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard that Townend had contacted his teenage victim online and then committed the offending against him in 2024.

He was arrested on August 19 last year and charged two days later, before going on trial on February 18.

DS Darren Heald of the Calderdale Safeguarding Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are pleased to see Townend behind bars for the sexual offences he committed against a vulnerable victim, who he treated in the most predatory and exploitative fashion.

“I want to commend the courage of the victim in coming forwards to report the offending against him and then supporting a prosecution.

“His bravery has helped ensure this male has been made to answer for his criminal offending.”

He added: “All reports of sexual offending made in Calderdale or anywhere else in West Yorkshire are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives and we continue to urge victims to come forwards.

“All reports will be thoroughly investigated with the needs of victims at the heart of our investigations.”