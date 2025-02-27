A man who was involved in stealing thousands of pounds from hundreds of cash machines across the UK – including Mirfield, Castleford and Wakefield, has been jailed.

Andrei Matei was involved in stealing more than £19,000 from ATMs at locations across the country while also causing damage valued at over £30,000 to the machines in his wake.

He and an accomplice used a specially modified tool to jam open the cash dispenser on the ATMs so they could take money from inside.

The investigation started in West Yorkshire but officers the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) soon established that Matei was carrying out his activities further afield as well.

Officers conducted a painstaking examination of CCTV footage from a number of locations across the UK, including Wakefield, Castleford and Mirfield.

Matei was arrested in Nottinghamshire on September 1, 2023.

He admitted 483 charges of theft from cash machines and criminal damage.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (February 26), the 35-year-old Romanian national, formerly of Atherstone Avenue, Crumpsall, Manchester, was sentenced to 27 months. He will also be deported once he is released.

His offences included ATMs at:

Shell Garage, Three Nuns, Mirfield, on August 9 20,3.

Shell Garage, Riverside, Castleford, on 11 August 2023 and on 23 August 2023.

Spar, Protovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield on 11 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Huddersfield on 9 August 2023.

East Bowling Shell Service Station, Bradford, also on 9 August 2023.

BP, Pudsey Road, Bradford, on 9 August 2023 and 23 August 2023.

Best One Supermarket, Nottingham, also on 11 August 2023.

BP Garage, Abingdon, Nottingham, also on 11 August, 2023.

Shell Garage, Newbury, Berkshire, on 12 August 2023.

Texaco Services, West Acre Services, Salisbury, Wiltshire on 14 August 2023.

Rontect, London Road, Bath, also on 14 August 2023.

Co-op, Widcombe, Bath, also on 14 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Radstock, Bristol, 15 August 2023.

Esso Garage, Devizes, Wiltshire, also 15 August 2023.

Pippin Service Station, Salisbury, Wiltshire, also 15 August 2023.

Texaco Garage, North Weald, London, on 16 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Stopsley, Bedfordshire, on 21 August 2023.

BO Garage, Mansfield Road, Nottingham, on 23 August, 2023.