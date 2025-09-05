A South Elmsall teenager has been jailed after admitting a string of residential burglary and attempt burglary offences.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Birch, aged 19, of Burton Street, South Elmsall, pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary, two burglaries, four attempt burglaries and two theft of motor vehicle offences.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences were all committed while Birch was on licence after previously being convicted of a number of residential burglaries.

Mason Birch.

This latest offending began on May 4 when he forced entry into a property in Brierley in Barnsley armed with a machete and hammer.

He threatened the occupants of the property before stealing a safe, car keys and a car parked outside.

He then went on to commit a further burglary at a property in Kinsley, Hemsworth, on May 6, when he stole two sets of car keys and a car from the drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then responsible for seven attempt burglaries in Ackworth on June 18, an attempt robbery and a burglary in which keys were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Jessica Arblaster, of Wakefield District Crime Team, said: “Birch is a prolific offender who has been responsible for a number of burglaries, including an aggravated burglary where he threatened people in their own home with weapons.

"He was apprehended by sustained community policing efforts and partnership working.

“Your home is somewhere you should feel safe, and we know the concern it causes not just to victims but also to the wider public when we have burglary and attempt burglary offences.

“Birch is now behind bars, and I hope that this provides some reassurance to the victims in these incidents and others living in these communities.”