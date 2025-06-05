Prolific shoplifter banned from Castleford stores including Lidl and Sainsbury's

A man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for shop-lifting in Castleford banning him from a number of the town’s stores.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Whipp, 44, of no fixed address, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order and a 25-week suspended prison sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 2, 2025.

The CBO prevents him from entering the following premises - Sainsburys Store, 30 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Castleford and Lidl Store, Park Road, Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also not enter any retail premises where he is already banned or excluded from in the Wakefield District.

Sean Whipp has been given a CBO, which bans him from Castleford stores including Sainsbury's, Lidl and Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

The CBO remains in force until midnight June 1, 2027. Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concern that prolific shoplifters cause in the retail sector, both financially and in terms of staff safety.

"We are committed to working with retailers to support them in preventing offences and, where offences do occur, will continue to work with Wakefield Council to put orders such as these in place to deter further offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The conditions of both the suspended prison sentence and the Criminal Behaviour Order mean that if Sean Whipp is involved in further offending, then he will be looking at a jail term.

Sean Whipp.

“Anyone who is seen to be breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order can be reported to police via the Live Chat facility on our website or by calling 101.”

Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Everyone should feel safe in their local community. We won’t tolerate behaviour that has a negative impact on our communities, so we’re pleased that the Court has sent a strong message by granting this Criminal Behaviour Order.

“Enforcement like this is just one part of our approach, working with local partners, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve recently launched the Wakefield City Anti-Social Behaviour Task Force. We’re reviewing the powers available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse, and anti-social gatherings and we’re deploying more enforcement officers on our streets so that people feel safer.”