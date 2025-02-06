Robber threatened to stab a man with scissors in 'terrifying ordeal' at Wakefield house

A man who threatened to stab another man with a pair of scissors before fleeing with two mobile phones has been jailed for robbery.

Billy John Moore brandished the scissors and made threats to his male victim at an address in Sawley Close, Wakefield, during the early hours of January 6 this year.

He then punched the victim on the head before leaving with both phones and bank cards.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, Moore, 43, and formerly of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was jailed for three years.

PC Natalie Carr, of the Wakefield District Crime Team, said: “Moore subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal, threatening him with a bladed item and punching him before stealing the mobile phones and bank cards.

“I’m pleased that the court has given him a sentence that reflects the severity of this offence.”