Sobbing thug who beat girlfriend into a coma on Wakefield street tells court: 'I take full responsibility'

A thug has admitted “full responsibility” for kicking and stamping on his girlfriend’s head with such force that it left her in a coma, but denies trying to kill her.

Benjamin Swindells sobbed as he gave evidence at Leeds Crown Court, where he is on trial for attempted murder.

The 30-year-old former soldier initially claimed two men had beaten his partner into unconsciousness next to the Tesco Express store on Barnsley Road in Wakefield.

But having been presented with the evidence, including eye-witness accounts, he admitted causing GBH with intent, but continues to deny attempted murder.

(pic by WYP / Google Maps)

Taking to the witness box on day three of his trial on Wednesday, Swindells said: “I take full responsibility for the assault. I can’t begin to convey how sorry I am.

“I think I was in denial at the prospect that I would do that to a woman who trusted me, loved me and believed in me. There was no other party involved apart from myself.”

Swindells said the confrontation with the two other men had taken place shortly before the horror beating he gave to his partner, but only he was attacked by the males. He said he had been drinking strong cider that day and had smoked crack cocaine.

Witnesses previously told the court that they saw Swindells attacking the woman on Woodcock Street shortly after midnight on April 13, repeatedly kicking, punching and stamping on her head “with full force”.

He was seen dragging her lifeless body by her hair and dropping her on the pavement. Body-worn footage from arriving police showed Swindells holding onto the unconscious woman, proclaiming his love for her as they tried to prise him away.

She was rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma.

Swindells gave a no-comment interview after his arrest, but told the court he was advised to remain quiet by his solicitor at the time. He later gave his defence statement blaming the two men.

Asked by his defence barrister, Jo Shepherd, why he had now changed his story, he told her it was because of the witnesses and the 999 calls made to the police during the bloody attack.

He said: “I’m now firmly in belief that it was me who conducted the assault. I have absolutely no memory of what I had said to people or the incident itself.

“My belief for months was that I was trying to help her. I absolutely had no comprehension that it was me that had done it.”

Sobbing in court, he said: “She did not deserve this. She did not deserve any of it...I was supposed to be her protector, instead I became a perpetrator.”

Swindells, of no fixed address, also admitted he previously attacked the woman “on occasions”, while under the influence of drink or drugs. The victim told police that Swindells was smoking crack cocaine “every day”.

During cross examination, prosecutor Ian Mullarkey accused Swindells of “waiting to see what the evidence looked like” before accepting responsibility. Swindells denied this, blaming his lack of memory from that night.

Mr Mullarkey said: “You tried to kill her that night didn’t you?” Swindells replied: “No sir.”

The trial continues.