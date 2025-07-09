Thug ordered friend to fire shotgun at Wakefield house
Javed Hussain hired Seedy Egunu to fire the the weapon at the property in Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, on July 20, 2022.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police traced the pair’s activities and charged them in relation to the matter.
Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday Tuesday, July 8, Hussain, aged 27, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five and a half years.
He admitted possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence as well as five further charges of dealing Class A drugs.
Egunu, aged 22, of Townley Road, Wakefield, denied a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He was found guilty after a trial and was jailed for two years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Victoria Cruse, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes a proactive approach to removing firearms from our streets. This is done to ensure that the people who live, work and visit the county remain safe.
“We are committed to tackling those criminal groups who seek to use firearms or the threat of firearms to reinforce their standing in the criminal world.”
If you have any information about firearms, please call us on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.