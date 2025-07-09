Thug ordered friend to fire shotgun at Wakefield house

Two men have been jailed after a shotgun was fired at the door of a house in Wakefield following a dispute.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javed Hussain hired Seedy Egunu to fire the the weapon at the property in Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, on July 20, 2022.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police traced the pair’s activities and charged them in relation to the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday Tuesday, July 8, Hussain, aged 27, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five and a half years.

Javed Hussain (top) hired Seedy Egunu to fire the the weapon at the property in Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, on July 20, 2022.

He admitted possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence as well as five further charges of dealing Class A drugs.

Egunu, aged 22, of Townley Road, Wakefield, denied a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was found guilty after a trial and was jailed for two years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Victoria Cruse, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes a proactive approach to removing firearms from our streets. This is done to ensure that the people who live, work and visit the county remain safe.

Javed Hussain.

“We are committed to tackling those criminal groups who seek to use firearms or the threat of firearms to reinforce their standing in the criminal world.”

If you have any information about firearms, please call us on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.