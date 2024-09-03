Two charged after good samaritan injured during robbery of a woman in Castleford
Two people have been charged after a man was injured intervening in the robbery of a woman in Castleford on Sunday.
Lisa Jane Burgess, aged 44, of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, has been charged with robbery, fraud by false representation, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
Keith Wilcox, aged 41, of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, has been charged with robbery.
They were both remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, where they were further remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 1.