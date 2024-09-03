Two charged after good samaritan injured during robbery of a woman in Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been charged after a man was injured intervening in the robbery of a woman in Castleford on Sunday.

Lisa Jane Burgess, aged 44, of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, has been charged with robbery, fraud by false representation, section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Keith Wilcox, aged 41, of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, has been charged with robbery.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, where they were further remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 1.