Two men convicted after the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been convicted and sentenced after a 14-year-old girl was raped when she was ‘subjected to a horrendous ordeal’.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Balog, aged 22, of Todd Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

A now 18-year-old man was found guilty of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balog was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with an extended licence period of two years.

Kevin Balog, aged 22, of Todd Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

His co-defendant was made the subject of a three-year youth rehabilitation order.

At the time of the offence the victim was aged 14-years-old and the defendants 15 and 20.

The victim and 15-year-old had arranged to meet at his address in Wakefield. While at the address, she was raped by Balog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police investigation found messages exchanged between Balog and his co-defendant arranging for Balog to have sex with the victim.

Detective Constable Khi Smith, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has been betrayed by someone who she trusted and subjected to a horrendous ordeal by Balog.

“It is clear from the messages they exchanged that neither male gave thought to the victim, and this has been demonstrated again in refusing to admit their guilt and putting her through the further ordeal of a trial.

“No sentence can ever bring back the childhood and sense of safety that these males have robbed from her, but I hope that the conclusion of this court case and the custodial sentences they have been given help her in moving forward with her life.”