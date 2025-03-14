Two retired Pontefract based police officers charged with non-recent child sexual offences

Two retired West Yorkshire Police officers have been charged with non-recent child sexual offences.

At the time of the alleged offences, William Baker, now aged 78, of Hayle, Cornwall and Ian Hopkinson, now aged 63 of Redcar, Cleveland, worked in the Mounted Section which was then based in Pontefract.

Baker, who was a police sergeant, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 and two counts of rape of a girl under 16.

Hopkinson, who was a police constable, has been charged with five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years and five counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

A woman came forward in 2023 and reported being the victim of serious sexual offences between 1992 and 1995 in West Yorkshire.

An investigation was launched, and both men were arrested on June 27, 2024.

A third man, aged 74, who was a West Yorkshire Police officer at the time of the reported offences, was also arrested on June 27, 2024 as part of this investigation and has since died.

It was determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Baker and Hopkinson are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 7.