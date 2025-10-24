UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter following Red Lion pub assault
A man has now been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man seriously assaulted in a Wakefield pub.
Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, October 24) charged with the manslaughter of 62-year-old Tony Powles.
Mr Powles died in hospital on Wednesday after being seriously injured in an altercation at the Red Lion Pub on Batley Road on Thursday, October 9.
Mannion had previously been charged with S20 GBH in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.