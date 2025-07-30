'Violent and predatory sexual offender' jailed for kidnap and rape

A sexual predator has been jailed for multiple sexual offences against a woman who was a child when she first met him.

Ashley Roberts of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater, was jailed for 26 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of 14 offences including seven offences of rape, two counts of sexual assault, kidnap, grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and two counts of threats to kill.

The 32-year-old was also found guilty of a further offence of child neglect, following enquiries made during the investigation regarding another victim.

Appearing before the court for sentencing on Thursday, July 24, Roberts was sentenced to a total of 26 and a half years with an extended licence period of five years.

He was also issued with a restraining order and will be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

In the victim’s own words, she said: “I close my eyes and I am back there, in that place, fighting, doing anything to stay alive.

“You may have kidnapped, raped and beat me but eventually I won’t need to look over my shoulder or be scared because you didn’t break me…”

Detective Constable Argie Dratzidis of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, who led the investigation said: “I firstly want to recognise the sheer bravery of our victim for her courage to come forward to police to report the harrowing abuse she was subjected to but also for navigating the complex and lengthy criminal justice process.

“Roberts is a violent and predatory sexual offender who refused to take accountability for his actions. The sentence handed to Roberts, should be a reminder that sexual abuse and violence will not be tolerated.

"We will continue to do all we can to fight for justice.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Morton-Wiltshire added: “The sentencing given to Roberts is a result of the absolute dedication DC Dratzidis and colleagues devoted to their investigation and to getting the justice the victims deserved in order to put a dangerous offender behind bars.

“If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, please know it is never your fault. You will be listened to, supported and it will be dealt with sensitively and with the utmost seriousness.”

To find out more about where to get help and support, click here.