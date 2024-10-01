Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy from Wakefield has been charged with four terrorism offences, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He has been charged with three offences of collect or make a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58, Terrorism Act 2000, and one offence of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2, Terrorism Act 2006.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested in November 2023 and February 2024 on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act relating to suspicious activity online and was conditionally bailed.

He was formally charged with the above offences on September 3, 2024.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2).