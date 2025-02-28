Wakefield district court reports
Aaron Cook, aged 21, of Hazel Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.
Vaughan Myatt, aged 39, of Rutland Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft from a motor vehicle, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Jailed for 10 weeks.
Sarah George, aged 39, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial office induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £80.
Sylwia Priebe, aged 36, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £80.