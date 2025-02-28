Wakefield district court reports

By James Carney
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

These are the latest cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Aaron Cook, aged 21, of Hazel Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Vaughan Myatt, aged 39, of Rutland Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for theft from a motor vehicle, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah George, aged 39, of Brook Close, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial office induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £80.

Leeds Magistrates' CourtLeeds Magistrates' Court
Leeds Magistrates' Court

Sylwia Priebe, aged 36, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £80.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice