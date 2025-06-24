Wakefield district court reports

By James Carney
Published 24th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 19:44 BST

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Joshua Budby, aged 27, of George-a-Green, Lupset, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for driving on the M62 at Rochdale while disqualified. Twelve-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work.

Dean Campbell, aged 55, of Joffre Avenue, Castleford: Actual bodily harm. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 12 months, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £350 compensation, 150 hours unpaid work, 12-month exclusion order from Icon nightclub, Westgate, Wakefield, £85 costs and £187 victim surcharge.

Martin Scott, aged 53, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield: Stole a hoover worth £65 from Asda, stole meat worth £70 from Iceland. Compensation of £130 and £85 costs.

Musa Touray Sinera, aged 55, of Clifford View, Wakefield: Outraged public decency on Fryston Road, Castleford. Forty hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Dawn Moody, aged 44, of Robin Hood Street, Castleford: Harassment without violence. Two-year conditional discharge, two-year restraining order, £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

