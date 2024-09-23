Wakefield district court reports: Fines issued for public drinking
The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Matthew Hutchinson, aged 42, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £60.
Daniel Pearson, aged 41, of Ruskin Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction office appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £100.
Laura Robinson, aged 30, of Barden Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £120.
Kevin Gibbs, aged 65, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Suspended sentence of two months imprisonment suspended for six months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks. Overall length of sentence 20 weeks.
Chasawishye Bassa, aged 41, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide of a breath specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £80 fine.
Marie Rogers, aged 45, of Darkfield Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.
Mark Doherty, aged 45, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
Stuart Halliday, aged 50, of Dickinson Court, Wakefield: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 costs and £150 victim surcharge.