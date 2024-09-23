Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest reports from the courts involving people from the Wakefield district.

The following cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Matthew Hutchinson, aged 42, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £60.

Daniel Pearson, aged 41, of Ruskin Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial induction office appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £100.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Laura Robinson, aged 30, of Barden Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £120.

Kevin Gibbs, aged 65, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Suspended sentence of two months imprisonment suspended for six months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks. Overall length of sentence 20 weeks.

Chasawishye Bassa, aged 41, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide of a breath specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £80 fine.

Marie Rogers, aged 45, of Darkfield Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Mark Doherty, aged 45, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Stuart Halliday, aged 50, of Dickinson Court, Wakefield: Failed to surrender a container of alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £220, £88 costs and £150 victim surcharge.