Here are the latest Wakefield reports from the courts.

The following cases involving people from the Wakefield district were heard at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Zoe Wilson, aged 36, of Stanley Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for six counts of stealing from a shop, possession of crack cocaine, and failing to surrender to bail, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Wayne Derry, aged 43, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £100.

Ryan Coleman-Ward, aged 20, of Linton Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with unpaid work, failing to attend unpaid work, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation for failure to comply and failure to attend within five working days. Fined £120.

Charlie Firth, aged 21, of Chequers Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order, made for possession of a kitchen knife at the Ancient Borough Arms, Market Place, Pontefract, by failing to attend unpaid work and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Suspended sentence order varied and now reads committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work requirement extended for six months for outstanding 209 hours to be completed. Rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.

Charles Logan, aged 18, of Wotlin Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

Adam Littlewood, aged 45, of Radcliffe Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order, made for driving a vehicle and failing to provide a specimen, and driving while disqualified on Horbury Road, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £180 fine.