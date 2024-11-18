WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Man committed another offence while order for burglary was in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest court cases involving people from the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Joseph Brown, aged 32, of Warwick Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for common assault on a police constable, by failing to attend an office appointment and failing to be available for a home visit, and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £120.

Adrian Green, aged 53, of Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield: Conviction of an offence while a community order made for burglary other than a dwelling, failing to attend or remain duration of initial assessment following test for class A drug, and failing to answer bail, was in place. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Paige Hetherington, aged 32, of Lower Mickletown, Methley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Steven Scott, aged 37, of Irvin Terrace, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to keep initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Reuben Scotter, aged 21, of River View, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Robert Gregory, aged 43, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for stealing from a shop, by failing to attend initial induction office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Carl Watson, aged 42, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for burglary with intent to steal, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 75 hours unpaid work.